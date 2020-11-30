Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 16,041.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 322.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.55.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,126.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,085.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $929.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,228.41.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

