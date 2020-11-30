ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $53,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 61.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.02.

In related news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith D. Jackson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,918,458 shares in the company, valued at $63,097,061.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,162,513 shares of company stock worth $29,639,016. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -716.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

