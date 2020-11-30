O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Century Bancorp by 48.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNBKA opened at $76.53 on Monday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.07. The company has a market cap of $434.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.69 per share, for a total transaction of $208,442.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 836,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,301,608.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.99 per share, with a total value of $33,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 839,776 shares in the company, valued at $57,096,370.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,574 shares of company stock worth $1,064,677. 36.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNBKA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

