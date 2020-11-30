Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 6.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 932,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after buying an additional 64,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

PRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Perspecta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Perspecta stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.40. Perspecta Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

