Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,732,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

BHF opened at $37.16 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

