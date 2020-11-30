Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,571 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arch Capital Group worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,367 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,750,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,442,000 after buying an additional 251,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 699.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,054,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,160,000 after buying an additional 3,547,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,377,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,773,000 after buying an additional 128,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,092,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,944,000 after buying an additional 53,084 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

