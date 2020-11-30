9,365 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRH by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CRH by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in CRH by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in CRH by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of CRH opened at $40.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $42.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.