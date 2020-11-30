Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,300 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Cintas by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,215.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus assumed coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $361.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

