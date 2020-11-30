Federated Hermes Inc. Has $12.46 Million Position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 45,054.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500,106 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Purple Innovation worth $12,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 24.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 77.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Paul J. Zepf sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,380.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,983,080. 75.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $30.67 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.92, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 545.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.