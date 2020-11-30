Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,788 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Invitation Homes worth $12,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 526,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on INVH. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

In other news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 87.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

