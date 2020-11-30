Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 19,817 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 9.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.43.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG opened at $97.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

