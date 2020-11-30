Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 296.2% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 836,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,088,000 after acquiring an additional 625,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after acquiring an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after acquiring an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $17,837,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $288.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.77, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.90 and a 200 day moving average of $197.39. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,877,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. UBS Group lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.06.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

