Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 303,081 Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 303,081 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $12,723,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.41% of Altair Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,171,582 shares of the software’s stock valued at $175,125,000 after purchasing an additional 425,460 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $15,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,824 shares of the software’s stock valued at $153,508,000 after acquiring an additional 292,364 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,258,125 shares of the software’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after acquiring an additional 130,983 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at $5,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 54,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $2,473,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Raoul Maitra sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $129,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,498 shares of company stock worth $12,747,072. Corporate insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $53.18 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.37.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $106.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.96 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

