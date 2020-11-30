Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1,112.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $37.81 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

