Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $150.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 937.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $165.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.42.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

