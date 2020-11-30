Federated Hermes Inc. Has $13.59 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Essex Property Trust worth $13,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,792,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 530,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,562,000 after buying an additional 107,350 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 509,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,188,000 after buying an additional 101,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,188,000 after buying an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $250.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $268.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.47.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

