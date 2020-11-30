Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of SL Green Realty worth $13,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 372.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 117,121 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of SLG opened at $60.55 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $96.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

