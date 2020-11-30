Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,279 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $200.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $155,179.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total transaction of $57,223.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $8,610,368. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

