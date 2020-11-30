Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes $217,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $386.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

