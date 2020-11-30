Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $296,000 Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Dover were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,227,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 122.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,518,000 after acquiring an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,658,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,167,000 after acquiring an additional 227,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Dover by 326.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 236,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,460,609 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

DOV stock opened at $123.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

