Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,200 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Kemper were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 25.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,204,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 244,098 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 20.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 404,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the third quarter valued at $3,029,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 96.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMPR opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.73. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

