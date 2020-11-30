Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $791,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,576,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after purchasing an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 232,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares during the period. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.42. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $59.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.91%.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

