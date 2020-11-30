Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 273 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GPC stock opened at $98.36 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $107.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

