Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 5,800 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $22,065,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,836,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $155.80 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.63 and its 200 day moving average is $153.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.22.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The software maker reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $3.68. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 12,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,978,880.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 27,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $4,495,345.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,674 shares of company stock worth $6,524,605. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.