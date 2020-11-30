Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 219 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,894,000 after buying an additional 264,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after buying an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Nasdaq by 318.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,054,000 after buying an additional 193,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the second quarter worth about $21,101,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $17,224,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ stock opened at $127.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.53. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Loop Capital raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.