Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,000 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Athene were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Athene by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Athene by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athene from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Athene from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

