Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5,659.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCL opened at $21.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

