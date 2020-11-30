Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $148.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $109.88 and a 52-week high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.