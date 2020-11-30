Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 9,147 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,147 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in The Hershey by 10.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 187.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $148.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.54. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.