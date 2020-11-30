Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -252.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THC shares. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

