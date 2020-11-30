Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,200 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,642,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after acquiring an additional 412,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,182,000 after acquiring an additional 157,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after acquiring an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $190,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total value of $173,849.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,435.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,476 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.08. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proofpoint from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.59.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

