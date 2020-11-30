Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Terex worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 24.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $32.10 on Monday. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.63 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.07.

In related news, Director Paula H. Cholmondeley acquired 2,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.47 per share, for a total transaction of $55,547.91. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,782 shares in the company, valued at $949,785.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,944,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,955 shares of company stock worth $77,253 and have sold 14,223 shares worth $403,289. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.