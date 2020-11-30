Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $238,000 Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,809,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,592,000 after purchasing an additional 588,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,182,000 after acquiring an additional 606,157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 364,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after acquiring an additional 170,069 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TIF. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.79.

NYSE TIF opened at $131.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $103.89 and a one year high of $134.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

