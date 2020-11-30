Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Trims Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.