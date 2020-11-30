Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,446,000 after buying an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,671,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,075,000 after buying an additional 472,795 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after buying an additional 352,052 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,290,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,473,000 after buying an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,199,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,403,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.