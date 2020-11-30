Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,548 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.82% of Wyndham Destinations worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 7.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 6.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 16.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WYND opened at $44.88 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.97 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

