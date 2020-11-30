Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 287,301 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,301 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.20% of Evergy worth $22,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,206,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after purchasing an additional 64,839 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 4,008.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,220,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,190 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Evergy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $55.77 on Monday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.05%.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

