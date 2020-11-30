CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Position Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 272.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CNX Resources news, CEO N J. Deiuliis acquired 11,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of CNX opened at $9.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

