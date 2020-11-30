Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,200 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Greif worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $181,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth $217,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 40.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greif by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Greif alerts:

In other news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard bought 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 13.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GEF opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.