Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 43,540 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of Sanmina worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sanmina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanmina by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sanmina by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sanmina by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SANM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

SANM stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

