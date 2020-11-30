Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Position Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $137,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,185,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,489 shares of company stock worth $7,849,806. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX opened at $63.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -255.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $68.08.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

