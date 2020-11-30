Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $723,136,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,699,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $295,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,056,152 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,856,000 after purchasing an additional 687,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $86,156,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $51.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $510,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

