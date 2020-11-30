Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,461 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RJF. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $92.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

