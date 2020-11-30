Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.72 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 608,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,568 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $831,830.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,297.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $45.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company's Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

