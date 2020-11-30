Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 84,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ingredion by 15.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2,456.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 100,607 shares during the period.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

