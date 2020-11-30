Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 551 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,534 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 263.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,679,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 60.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 335,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 127,089 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,251,000 after purchasing an additional 125,876 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patricia A. Campbell sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.59, for a total value of $1,226,081.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,108.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total value of $1,263,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.25.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $282.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.67. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

