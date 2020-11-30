Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

HBAN opened at $12.46 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

