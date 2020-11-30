Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Increases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicell worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,597,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 327,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $1,024,461.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,628,072.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.34, for a total value of $1,580,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,023,899.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,235 shares of company stock worth $2,961,600 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.57.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $106.57 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $109.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

