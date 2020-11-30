Andra AP fonden Sells 8,800 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 2.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 95.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price target on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $164.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $167.00. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $145,695.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,545.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

