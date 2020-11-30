Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Alleghany from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Alleghany from $785.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.33.

Y stock opened at $589.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $580.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -124.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by $4.99. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kerry J. Jacobs bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $639.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,987.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 949 shares in the company, valued at $607,113.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

